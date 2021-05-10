UK Labour leader shuffles team after disappointing elections

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech, during the party's online conference from the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Doncaster, England. The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party shook up his top team after disappointing election results, moving his economy spokeswoman and chief whip in an attempt to exert control over a fractious membership. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP, File)