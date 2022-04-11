St. Louis prosecutor, disciplinary panel reach agreement

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks a news conference in St. Louis on Aug. 5, 2020. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner faces a hearing Monday, April 11, 2022, before the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The panel will determine if she committed ethical violations in her handling of the 2018 criminal investigation of then-Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in June 2018. If the panel determines violations, the Missouri Supreme Court will hear the case and Gardner could face punishment ranging from a mild reprimand to being disbarred. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)