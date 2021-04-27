India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system

FILE - In this April 25, 2021, file photo, municipal workers prepare to bury the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)