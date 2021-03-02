Comic-Con to remain virtual in 2021, cites financial strain

FILE - Attendees filter through the San Diego Convention Center on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. The convention will remain virtual for the July event, but organizers are planning for a smaller-scale gathering later this year. Comic-Con announced Monday, March 1, 2021, that the annual confab will return to virtual for a second-straight year between July 23-25. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP, File)