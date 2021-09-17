Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies

FILE - In this April 28, 2014, file photo, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, sitting in a wheelchair, applauds after taking the oath as President in Algiers. Former Algerian President Bouteflika, who fought for independence from France in the 1950s and 1960s and was ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after 20 years in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Sidali Djarboub, File)