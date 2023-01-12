Proud Boys sedition trial opens 2 years after Jan. 6 riot

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 26, 2020. The seditious conspiracy trial of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants is coming at a pivotal time for Justice Department's investigation and prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)