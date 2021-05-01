76,000 California inmates now eligible for earlier releases

FILE - In this April 28, 2020 file photo State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Tehama, left discusses the impact the coronavirus is having on rural residents and businesses during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California on Saturday is increasing early release credits for tens of thousands of inmates including violent and repeat felons as it further trims the population of what once was the nation's largest state correctional system. More than 63,000 inmates convicted of violent crimes will be eligible for good behavior credits that shorten their sentences by one-third instead of the one-fifth that had been in place since 2017. Nielsen, who once headed the state parole board, criticized Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for this time acting unilaterally. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)