Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player's death

FILE - Alana Gee, the widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma, leaves the Stanley Mosk civil courthouse of Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 21, 2022. Attorneys asked a jury Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, to award $55 million to Gee in the landmark case. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)