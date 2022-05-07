Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leader

Pro-democracy protesters are surrounded by police officers as they carry banner against the chief executive election near a polling station in Hong Kong, Sunday, May 8, 2022. A Hong Kong election committee is voting Sunday for the city’s only leadership candidate, John Lee, who is widely expected to win and become Hong Kong’s next chief executive. The banner reads "Human rights is higher than the regime. One person, one vote for the chief executive, immediately implement universal suffrage." (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)