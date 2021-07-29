Israel to offer 3rd COVID booster shot to older citizens

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, a man receives his second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from a Magen David Adom national emergency service volunteer, at a private nursing home, in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the country will offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated. The campaign makes Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)