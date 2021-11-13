Federal court rejects Oklahoma death row inmates appeal

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones. A federal appeals court has rejected the appeal of four Oklahoma death row inmates scheduled for execution during the next three months, including one next week. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, denied the appeal by Jones, Wade Lay, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle. Jones' execution is scheduled for Nov. 18, but Gov. Kevin Stitt is considering a state Pardon and Parole Board recommendation that the sentence be commuted to life in prison. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)