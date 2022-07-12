State judge blocks Louisiana from enforcing abortion ban

FILE - Operating room technician Nikki Jordan performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La., on July 6, 2022. Louisiana authorities have once again been blocked from enforcing the state’s near total ban on abortion. A state judge in Baton Rouge released an order Tuesday, July 12, 2022, blocking enforcement while lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of abortion rights pursue a lawsuit. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File)