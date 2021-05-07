Carbon emissions from energy dropped 10% in the EU last year

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 5, 2021, cars with people waiting for AstraZeneca vaccination queue in front of a tent on the parking lot of a supermarket in Pforzheim, southern Germany. The European Union's statistical office Eurostat issued a statement Friday May 7, 2021, estimating that carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion dropped 10% in the EU during 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)