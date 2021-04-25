Death toll in fire at Iraqi COVID-19 hospital surpasses 80

Mourners pray near a coffin of a coronavirus patient that was killed in a hospital fire, during his funeral at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Iraqis Interior Ministry said Sunday that over 80 people died and over 100 were injured in a catastrophic fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital tending to severe coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)