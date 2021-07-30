Trump urged Justice officials to declare election 'corrupt'

FILE - In this Saturday, July 24, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks on a variety of topics to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. Most Republicans say they want former President Donald Trump to have at least some influence over the direction of their party going forward. But fewer than half say they are optimistic about the GOP’s future according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)