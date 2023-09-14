Iowa teen found guilty of 2nd-degree murder and manslaughter in deaths of 2 students at school

Preston Walls appears in court at the Polk County Courthouse, Aug. 31, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. A jury has found the Iowa teenager guilty of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of two students that he shot at a Des Moines alternative school earlier this year. Jurors on Thursday Sept. 14, 2023 found Walls guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr at the Starts Right Here program on Jan. 23. (Lily Smith/Des Moines Register via AP, file)