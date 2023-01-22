AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Build America Investment Initiative roundtable, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. From left are, then-Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, Biden, then-National Economic Council Director Jeff Zients, and then-Senior Policy Adviser at the National Economic Jake Broder-Fingert. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)