Paris terror trial opens for 20 accused in 2015 attacks

Salah Abdeslam's lawyer Olivia Ronen, left, talks outside the courtroom Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. The trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's coordinated attacks on Paris in 2015 that transformed France opened Wednesday in a custom-built complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse. Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at several locations around Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, leaving 130 people dead and spreading fear across the nation. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)