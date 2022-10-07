Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds

Doctor Steven Rolston, of Maryland, is cross examined by Assistant attorney general Amanda Narog via Zoom conference call in the courtroom of Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Jenkins heard arguments Friday on whether to extend a block on Ohio's law banning virtually all abortions on a more permanent basis. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)