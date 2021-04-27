Vegas tourism, airport, casinos show rebound from virus

FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people play craps while wearing masks and between Plexiglas partitions as a precaution against the coronavirus at the opening night of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is bouncing back to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, with increases in airport passengers and tourism and casinos statewide reporting $1 billion in winnings last month for the first time since February 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)