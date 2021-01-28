U.S. whiskey bolstered by liquor store sales in 2020

FILE - In this July 7, 2018 file photo whiskeys distilled and bottled in the U.S. are displayed for sale in a grocery store in Beijing. American whiskey absorbed some setbacks but showed resilience in the face of COVID-related clampdowns on bars and restaurants as liquor sales benefited from enduring demand for a good stiff drink. Despite plunging sales from bars and restaurants, the American whiskey sector still rang up increased revenues in 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)