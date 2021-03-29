No Oscars or sensitive art spark Hong Kong censorship fears

The "M+" visual culture museum in sight of the harbor at the West Kowloon Cultural District of Hong Kong, Monday, March 29, 2021. The decision not to show a politically sensitive piece of art at an upcoming museum in Hong Kong as well as the Academy Awards this year not airing in the city for the first time in decades has prompted fears that Beijing's crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong has extended into the city's art and entertainment industry. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)