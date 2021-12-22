Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota

Moorhead, Minn., Police Chief Shannon Monroe, left, and acting Fire Chief Jeff Wallin appear at a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, to talk about the deaths of seven residents who died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Monroe and Wallin said a carbon monoxide detector in the garage had been removed and replaced with a smoke-only detector, but investigators have not found any evidence of criminal activity. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)