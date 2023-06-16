Abortion providers in North Carolina file federal lawsuit challenging state's new restrictions

FILE - Hundreds of abortion ban veto supporters turned out to watch North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper sign a veto of the on Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh Saturday, May 19, 2023. Abortion providers in North Carolina filed a federal lawsuit Friday, June 16, 2023, that challenges several provisions of a state law banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy in the dwindling days before the new restrictions take effect.(Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)