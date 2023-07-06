Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher's beating death

FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing related to the murder charge he faces in the 2021 death of Fairfield, Iowa, Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Miller is one of two Iowa teenagers charged in the beating death of Graber. On Thursday, July 6, Miller will be the first sentenced after he pleaded guilty as part of an agreement in which prosecutors recommended a term of between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole. (Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP, Pool, File)