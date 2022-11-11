100% ballot hand-count blocked; Arizona county plowing ahead

FILE - Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, May 6, 2021. A judge has blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to hand-count all the ballots in the Nov. 8, 2022, election. The full hand-count was ordered by Republican officials in Cochise County who have made unfounded claims that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling on Monday, Nov. 7, from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley came after a full-day hearing late the week before, in which opponents spoke out against the proposal. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool,File)