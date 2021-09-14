Fate of California Gov. Gavin Newsom hangs on recall vote

Voters arrive at a vote center to cast their ballots Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in La Habra, Calif. With Gov. Gavin Newsom's fate at stake, Californians on Tuesday cast the last of the ballots that will decide whether he continues to lead them or if the nation's most populous state veers in a more conservative direction amid anger over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)