Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street

People stop to look at an elaborately embroidered Mardi Gras Indian suit that was placed Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, on a pedestal on Canal Street in New Orleans. A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis used to stand on the pedestal but was taken down in 2017 when the city removed a number of Confederate-era statues. The Suit was put there by Demond Melancon, who heads the Young Seminole Hunters. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)