Philip, in role with no job description, was queen’s bedrock

FILE - In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, in his capacity of Colonel, Grenadier Guards, talks with members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards as they applaud the final whistle from the sidelines, of the Manchester Cup inter-company football match at Lille Barracks in Aldershot, England. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)