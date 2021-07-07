Swedish PM wins support in parliament to form new government

Social Democrat Leader Stefan Lofven after being voted Prime Minister in the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Lofven has won support from lawmakers to form new government after leading the country in a caretaking capacity since late last month. Lofven received 117 votes in the 349-seat Riksdagen on Wednesday in favor of giving him the mandate, with 58 abstentions. (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP)