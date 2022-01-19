Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

From left, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, speak in front of the Senate chamber about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)