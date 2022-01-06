Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with Norman Brookes Challenge Cup the day after after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.Djokovic has had his visa canceled and been denied entry to Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 and is set to be removed from the country after spending the night at the Melbourne airport as officials refused to let him enter the country for the Australian Open after an apparent visa mix-up.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair,File)