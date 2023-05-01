Palestinian prisoner dies in Israel after long hunger strike

FILE - Palestinian Khader Adnan, an Islamic Jihad spokesman who went on a 66-day hunger strike while he was imprisoned in an Israeli jail, speaks during a television interview in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 6, 2012. Palestinian prisoner Adnan died in Israeli custody early Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after a hunger strike of nearly three months, Israel’s prison service announced. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)