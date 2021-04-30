Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. Federal agents raided Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)