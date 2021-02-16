Riot lawsuit just part of Trump's post-impeachment problems

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C. Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial centered on a phone call that Americans never heard with the leader of a country far away, Ukraine. His second was far different. It centered on the rage, violence and anguish of one day in Washington itself. Together the two impeachment trials Trump faced illustrated his ability to escape consequences for actions that even many Republicans denounced. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)