Eli Broad, billionaire entrepreneur who reshaped LA, dies

FILE - In this July 26, 2012, file photo, Philantrophist Eli Broad smiles as puts his shoes back on, after an official barefoot walk in the opening of the fountain at Grand Park in Los Angeles. Eli Broad, the billionaire philanthropist, contemporary art collector and entrepreneur who co-founded homebuilding pioneer Kaufman and Broad Inc. and launched financial services giant SunAmerica Inc., died Friday, April 30, 2021 in Los Angeles. He was 87. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)