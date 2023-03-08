GOP leader McConnell hospitalized after fall, spokesman says

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. McConnell was critical of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to unleash a trove of Jan. 6 Capitol attack footage to Fox News' Tucker Carlson. The conservative commentator is working to reverse the narrative of the attack that had played out for the world to see into one more favorable to Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)