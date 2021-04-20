Amy Coney Barrett has book deal with conservative imprint

FILE - Amy Coney Barrett speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Barrett has a book deal with a Penguin Random House imprint, The Associated Press has learned. Adrian Zackheim, who runs the conservative Sentinel imprint, confirmed Monday, April 19, 2021 that he has an agreement with Barrett, who last fall was approved by the Republican-led Senate to joint the court just weeks after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)