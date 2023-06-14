Blinken heads to China this weekend on mission to salvage sinking ties and keep communications open

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a chiefs of mission reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on June 13, 2023. Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shared concerns on a phone call Wednesday, June 14, 2023 ahead of a planned visit by the U.S. official to China meant to shore up relations. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)