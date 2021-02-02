Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations

Actress Evan Rachel Wood attends the premiere of "Kajillionaire" during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25, 2020, in Park City, Utah. Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label Monday after Wood, his ex-fiancé, accused him of sexual and other physical abuse. Wood, a star of HBO's “Westworld,” wrote on Instagram Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, that Manson “horrifically abused me for years” and “left me brainwashed into submission.” (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)