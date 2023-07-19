Stanford University president announces resignation over concerns about his research

FILE - People walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower in Stanford, Calif., on March 14, 2019. The president of Stanford University Marc Tessier-Lavigne said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down August 31. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)