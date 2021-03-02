EXPLAINER: Japan to try US men accused of helping Ghosn flee

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, as he launches an initiative to help Lebanon that is undergoing a severe economic and financial crisis, in Kaslik, north of Beirut, Lebanon. Two Americans suspected of helping Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019 have been extradited to Japan. Michael Taylor and his son Peter were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday, March 1, 2021 and were due to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)