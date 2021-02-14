Japan formally approves its first COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, formally approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said it would start nationwide inoculations within days, but months behind the U.S. and many other countries. Japan’s health ministry said it had approved the vaccine co-developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)