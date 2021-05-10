Vaccine maker BioNTech says no need to waive patents

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 file photo the logo on the BioNTech biotechnology company displayed at the building where production of the COVID-19 vaccine has started, in Marburg, Germany. German pharmaceutical company BioNTech reported a net profit of 1.13 billion euros, about 1.37 billion US dollars, in the first quarter of this year on the back of strong revenues from its coronavirus vaccine. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)