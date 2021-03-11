An 'optimistic' Verona Arena announces summer opera lineup

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2018 file photo. the general manager and artistic director of the Verona Arena, Cecilia Gasdia, talks during an interview with the Associated Press in Verona, Northern Italy. Riccardo Muti and Placido Domingo will headline the 2021 Verona Arena Opera Festival, which will essentially be a revival of last year’s canceled season with technology substituting for the usually enormous sets that command the stage of the ancient Roman amphitheater. (AP Photo/Martino Masotto)