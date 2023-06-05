France's spectacular abbey Mont-Saint-Michel celebrates 1,000th birthday

An aerial view of Mont Saint Michel, Normandy, France, on Sunday, March 20, 2011. France’s beloved abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel has reached a ripe old age. It's been 1,000 years since the laying of its first stone. The millennial of the UNESCO World Heritage site and key Normandy tourism magnet is being celebrated until November with exhibits, dance shows and concerts. French President Emmanuel Macron is heading there on Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Vincent)