Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery

A cameraman films the exterior of Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic where Pope Francis has been hospitalized for a for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine, the Vatican said, Sunday, July 4, 2021. The news came just three hours after Francis had cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square and told them he will go to Hungary and Slovakia in September. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)