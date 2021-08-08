Fire devours Greek island's forests; residents urged to flee

People gather on the beach during a wildfire at Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash are blocking out the sun above Greece's second-largest island as a days-old wildfire devours more pristine forests and triggers more evacuation alerts. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)