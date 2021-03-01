Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for $11.5M

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Christie's employees adjust an oil on canvas painting by Sir Winston Churchill painted in Jan. 1943 called 'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque' during an Art pre-sale photo call at Christie's auction house in London. The Moroccan landscape painted by Winston Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sold at auction on Monday March 1, 2021, for more than $11.5 million, smashing the previous record for a work by Britain’s World War II leader. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)