Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2012, file photo, Kristine Baker smiles after being sworn in as a U.S. District judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas in Little Rock. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Baker blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect during the month, issuing a preliminary injunction preventing the law’s enforcement while she considers a challenge to its constitutionality. (Rick McFarland/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)